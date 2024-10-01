Dubbed The Pirate Queen, She Was The Last Queen To Rule Independently In Islamic History And Turned To Piracy To Protect Her Town

Sayyida al-Hurra was born in 1485 to a wealthy Muslim family. She was the daughter of Mulay Ali Ibn Rashid and Lalla Zohra Fernandez.

She was the last person in Islamic history to hold the title of “al-Hurra,” which means “free and independent noble woman.” During her rule, she came to be known as the “pirate queen.”

While Sayyida was just a young girl, her family was forced to flee her birthplace of Granada, a city that fell to Spain in 1492 during the Spanish Reconquista, which was a movement to push Moors (Muslims) out of the country.

Sayyida and her family settled in Chefchaouen, Morocco. Although they were living in exile, Sayyida managed to receive a proper education throughout her childhood.

She was taught by leading contemporary scholars and learned about various subjects, including theology, mathematics, and languages.

Around 1510, she married Sultan Muhammed al-Mandri. They moved to the ruined city of Tétouan and helped rebuild it.

Today, Tétouan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sayyida and the Sultan ruled together and had one daughter.

Upon her husband’s death, which occurred sometime between 1515 and 1529, Sayyida was granted the title of al-Hurra and assumed his place in power.

It was rare for a woman to be in charge in Islamic society, but she was well-respected and feared by Spain and Portugal. She would be the last queen to rule independently in Islamic history.

