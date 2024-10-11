He Mysteriously Disappeared Off A Cruise Ship Last Year, With No Sign Of Him On Or Off The Ship

At 26 years old, Kevin McGrath was a U.S. Army Veteran and a father of two.

He served for six years, with deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Kevin and the mother of his children were also divorced, so the kids lived with his ex in Tennessee.

Then, on September 1, 2023, Kevin joined 43 of his friends and family members as they embarked on a three-day cruise to the Bahamas to celebrate his father’s sixtieth birthday over Labor Day weekend.

They boarded the Carnival Cruise Ship Conquest in Miami, Florida, and the voyage got off to a fine start. Yet, by September 4, Kevin was missing.

His father, Sean McGrath, last talked with Kevin on the evening of September 3.

“I spoke to him around 10:00 p.m. and just went to the [cabin] to give him his luggage tags and tell him to meet us downstairs for breakfast about 7:30 a.m.,” he recalled.

Kevin was last spotted by his twin brother in the early morning hours of September 4, at about 2:00 a.m. He was reportedly captured on cellphone footage as he danced to live music.

An hour and a half later, at 3:30 a.m., Kevin’s key card was scanned as he entered the room he shared with his twin brother, Andre. At this point, the cruise ship was heading back to Miami.

Sean reportedly stated that his son Andre thought he might’ve heard Kevin exit their room between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

