What To Consider Before Dating A Coworker To Protect Your Career And Professional Reputation

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

It’s easy to understand why so many people fall for their coworkers.

Let’s address the main elephant in the room: sheer time spent together. Think about it: once you graduate from school and head into the workforce, much of your weekly socialization time is spent with your colleagues.

And aside from just proximity, the daily stressors and triumphs can cause you to really bond with someone. Whether it’s late nights pouring over a sales presentation or celebratory drinks after closing a deal, these experiences can cause you to truly connect with your team members.

However, is it smart to date someone you work with? Let’s discuss.

The Taboo Of Office Romance

No matter where you work, there is likely a stigma surrounding in-office romances. This is particularly prevalent when supervisors or “higher-ups” date subordinate employees.

Consider the plot of “Grey’s Anatomy” for a second. The whole show starts when Meredith Grey unknowingly sleeps with her new boss, and the challenges it throws her way, both emotional and professional, are exorbitant.

Sure, this show is fiction and definitely dramatized in more ways than one. But at its core, the idea that falling for your boss can be a risky rollercoaster isn’t wrong.

