She Was A Model Who Then Became A War Photographer And Captured The Harsh Realities Of World War II

Lee Miller was a woman who refused to fit in one box. She dabbled in several professions that were all very different from one another.

Throughout her lifetime, she worked as a model striking poses in Vogue, a muse to multiple artists, and a war photographer who captured the harsh realities of World War II. Her job as a war correspondent was by far the most fascinating. But how did she go from fashion to the front lines?

Miller was born in 1907 in Poughkeepsie, New York, as Elizabeth Miller. She was exposed to photography at an early age. Her father was an engineer and amateur photographer who taught her the basics of photography.

After studying art and drama at Vassar College, she began modeling in the 1920s when she was discovered by Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue. Miller showed real talent and soon became highly sought-after by high-profile fashion photographers.

Less than two years later, her modeling career came to an end. In 1928, a photographer named Edward Steichen sold images of her to an advertising agency. The agency used them to promote Kotex, a brand of feminine hygiene products. The role made Miller undesirable as a model, and she stopped receiving offers.

So then, she launched her career as a photographer. She opened her own studio and went by the androgynous name of “Lee” to attract more clients.

However, Miller quickly grew tired of studio work. She moved to Paris in 1929 to train with Man Ray, a Surrealist artist and photographer. Initially, he was unwilling to take her on as an apprentice, but her persistence won him over.

In Paris, she befriended artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí, collaborating with them closely. All that training helped her improve her photographic techniques.

Three years later, in 1932, Miller went back to New York to reestablish her studio. Man Ray was devastated when she left and produced some of his best works in the following years using images of Miller’s eyes and lips.

