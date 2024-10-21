This Snowboard Instructor Vanished From Grand Teton National Park In 2021, And A False Sighting Report Submitted To Authorities Wasted Valuable Time In The Search For Him

In 2021, Cian McLaughlin was 27-years-old and living in Jackson, Wyoming. He was originally from Dublin, Ireland, but had dual citizenship and worked as a snowboard instructor.

He adored the great outdoors and was a trained musician, and his loved ones knew him as a friendly and easy-going young man.

Yet, on June 8, 2021, he disappeared from Grand Teton National Park.

The morning he vanished, Cian was reportedly in good spirits. He had texted some of his friends and tried to FaceTime with his mother, who was in Ireland. Then, he was last seen while in Grand Teton Nation Park.

He was potentially spotted a few times on a trail system leading toward Garnet Canyon, Delta Lake, and Surprise and Amphitheater Lakes.

Cian was supposed to work two days later, on June 10, but he never showed up for his shift in Jackson Hole. He was ultimately reported missing on the night of June 12.

Once an investigation was launched, a review of security footage showed Cian going into Grand Teton National Park at 2:15 p.m. on June 8 through the Moose Entrance station.

The Teton Interagency Dispatch Center learned Cian had gone missing on June 13 at 7:00 a.m. Not long afterward, his car was found parked at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead.

Investigators were able to trace his phone, discovering it last pinged on Teton Park Road at about 3:30 p.m. on June 8.

