36 Years Ago, A Neighbor Found This Young Veterinary Student Stabbed In The Hall Of Her Apartment Building

Maria Caleel’s early life appeared perfect from the outside. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs with a plastic surgeon father and a former model mother on a five-acre estate.

Her affluent parents appeared in the local society pages, traveled to exotic locations, and enjoyed horses. Her father played polo; meanwhile, her mother participated in dressage events.

So, Maria fell in love with horses and started riding at just 6-years-old. She was known as a modest and amiable young woman, too, even though her family was wealthy.

“She got into horses at a very young age. Maria loved large animals, and she knew she wanted to be a vet,” her mother, Annette Caleel, recalled.

She went on to study pre-med at Brown University by age 16. Then, in 1987, she started studying at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Champaign-Urbana to fulfill her dream of becoming an equine veterinarian.

But while Maria was at the top of her class and excelling in Illinois, her life came to a screeching halt in March 1988 when she was murdered.

The Day Of Maria’s Murder

March 5 started off like any other day for 21-year-old Maria, who worked at her school’s veterinary clinic and cared for a premature foal. Then, at 10:00 p.m. that evening, she and some friends hung out in the Campus Town area.

They listened to music and grabbed pizza. Afterward, at about 1:30 a.m. on March 6, a friend brought Maria back to her third-floor apartment, which was located at 205 N. Lincoln in Urbana, just a few blocks north of campus.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.