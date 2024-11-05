5 Of The Quietest Dog Breeds For Pet Parents Who Prefer Less Barking

Barking And Dogs Go Together Like Peanut Butter And Jelly

When dogs get excited, think their domain is being threatened, or simply want some attention, they tend to make noise, whether that’s by barking or whimpering.

Some Owners Prefer That Their Dog Not Be So Vocal

While this is totally natural, some prospective pet owners still would prefer if their furry friend was quiet more often than not.

Here Are 5 Of The Quietest Dog Breeds

But, whether you live in an apartment, have young kids who need to sleep through the night, or just enjoy your own peace of mind, there are less vocal dog breeds out there just waiting to find their forever homes.

If you’re searching for a chill pup that doesn’t bark that much, here are some of the best options.

Greyhound

Greyhounds are actually considered pretty quiet despite being larger dogs.

Sure, they can run fast and require a moderate amount of exercise each day. Yet, when lounging at home, they’re known to be easygoing and subdued.

It’s just important to note that this breed develops close bonds with their owners, meaning they may bark when left alone. If this is a concern, behavioral training can help.

Saint Bernard

Another discreet yet big breed is the Saint Bernard. Even though they can weigh between 120 and 180 pounds, don’t let their size fool you. These pups are extremely loyal and affectionate.

Not to mention, they are typically quiet around the house unless they believe they have to warn you about something. Many dog parents view this trait as a major upside.

Pug

For our apartment dwellers, the pug is a compact and relatively silent pet, at least when it comes to barking.

These adorable little dogs are beloved for their stout bodies and abundant wrinkles. They aren’t prone to barking, either. Instead, pugs may snuffle or snort because of their narrower and shorter airways.

Pugs are also very loving and only require about 30 minutes of exercise per day, making them perfect for urbanites.

Shiba Inu

This breed can seem aloof or standoffish to some people, especially strangers. Yet, with their owners, they become devoted and loyal.

Not to mention, these dogs tend to be quieter than other canines. They may just vocalize the occasional “Shiba scream” when feeling excited or wanting attention, which can sound a bit like a wolf howl.

They tend to be more independent and low maintenance, too, which may be ideal for those with busier schedules.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Last but not least is the Bernese mountain dog. Originally bred to work on Swiss farms, these pups are known as gentle giants with sweet temperaments. And it’s their patient nature that makes them stellar companions for families with children.

These dogs tend to bark only for good reasons as well, such as to alert you when visitors have arrived. They just need a lot of companionship and attention to remain happy.