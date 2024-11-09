Her Mom Said She Wasn’t Invited To Her Wedding Unless She Apologized For A Past Disagreement

This 18-year-old girl and her mother have always had a tumultuous relationship. Her mom was “emotionally distant” when she was younger, and she felt like her mom’s needs were constantly prioritized over her own.

So, after her mom recently got engaged and announced she was getting married, she was overcome with a lot of different emotions.

“Part of me wanted to be happy for her, but I was still hurt by how she treated me over the years,” she recalled.

However, nothing prepared her for what happened just a few weeks before the nuptials. Her mom actually called her and claimed she wouldn’t be invited to the ceremony unless she apologized for a past disagreement.

For some context, the “disagreement” took place last year when she tried to be honest with her mom about something that was bothering her.

“I had expressed my feelings about my mom constantly comparing me to her new fiancé’s daughter, which really upset me,” she detailed.

“Instead of acknowledging my feelings, she just got angry and said I was being disrespectful.”

And a year later, her mom expected her to say she was sorry for opening up or else she wasn’t welcome at the wedding!

She felt cornered by her mom’s ultimatum and put her foot down, stating she wasn’t going to apologize for sticking up for herself. She hoped her refusal to budge would force her mom to reflect on the situation as well.

