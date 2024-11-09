She’s Livid That Her Boyfriend Bailed On Picking Her Up From The Airport To Drive His Friend’s Wife Home From The Gym Instead

This 28-year-old woman named Sarah recently went away on a week-long trip for work, and her 30-year-old boyfriend agreed to pick her up from the airport when she got back.

“So I was looking forward to seeing him. I had this image in my head of a sweet reunion at the airport where he’d greet me, help me with my suitcase, and we’d go home together,” she recalled.

Yet, the morning she was supposed to return home, she received a shocking text from her boyfriend. He stated that he could no longer make it to the airport since he needed to give his friend John’s wife a ride home after her gym session.

She honestly thought her boyfriend was just joking and tried to tell him that her suitcase was heavy and she was exhausted. Then she asked if he was seriously going to bail on her for a friend’s wife.

To her surprise, her boyfriend replied, “Sarah, come on. I have to help my friend! Not everything in the world is about you.”

She was totally caught off guard and felt she was being treated as an inconvenience, not a respected partner.

According to her, she’s barely even met John’s wife. Plus, while she realized her boyfriend was very close to John, she never expected him to prioritize someone else’s significant other over her.

“He claims I’m being selfish and making a big deal out of nothing, but it honestly feels like he’s setting a really troubling precedent for our relationship,” she explained.

“Am I supposed to just be okay with him dropping everything for someone else, even if it’s not an emergency?”

