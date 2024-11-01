New Research Suggests Gut Hormones Could Dictate How Long We Live, Shedding Light On How Diet Influences Longevity

The hormones in our gut may play a significant role in the aging process. A study has found that gut hormones could control how long we live.

The discovery sheds some light on how our diet influences how long we live and could possibly lead to new anti-aging treatments. Researchers from Brown University examined the hormone Neuropeptide F (NPF).

It is produced in the gut of fruit flies and is part of a family of hormones called incretins, which are involved in the regulation of insulin production.

By manipulating the levels of NPF in the flies’ guts, the researchers realized they could extend the insects’ lifespan. In humans, there is a similar hormone known as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1).

The communication process between the gut, brain, and other organs contributes to how a gut hormone can impact our health and longevity.

When fruit flies eat, certain cells in their gut send NPF into their bloodstream. The NPF travels to the brain, triggering the production of insulin-like hormones. As a result, these hormones cause another hormone called juvenile hormone to be released from a tiny organ near the brain.

Juvenile hormone is essential for regulating specific aspects of an insect’s physiology, including aging. The researchers were able to indirectly manage the amount of juvenile hormone in the flies’ bodies by tampering with the NPF levels.

The lower the levels of juvenile hormone, the longer the lifespans were. The effects of NPF on lifespan were most noticeable when the flies ate a diet with high protein.

When the researchers decreased NPF production in the gut, the flies on a protein-rich diet lived much longer than those that were on a normal diet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.