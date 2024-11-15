On Christmas Day In 2019, She Seemed Anxious, Left Her Grandparents’ Home To Take A Walk, And Was Never Seen Or Heard From Again

On December 25, 2019, Parris Hopson and her family gathered to celebrate Christmas Day. But what was supposed to be a joyful holiday turned tragic after Parris mysteriously disappeared.

She grew up in Massillon, Ohio, before graduating from Washington High School and proceeding to attend Cleveland State University. Parris was also known to be a stellar writer.

By the time she was 26-years-old in 2019, Parris lived in Columbus, Ohio, with her mother and worked as an administrator for Nationwide Insurance. Before that, she’d spent multiple years working as an event planner.

According to Parris’ mother, Rochelle Arnold-Hopson, her daughter was acting out of character leading up to her disappearance. Parris, who was typically a fun and outgoing woman, seemed anxious and claimed to have trouble sleeping.

“She seemed to be down. But she didn’t say anything in particular was bothering her,” Rochelle recalled.

Then, on Christmas Day in 2019, Parris and Rochelle traveled to Massillon, Ohio. They planned to celebrate the holiday at Parris’ grandparents’ home, located on Shriver Avenue South East.

Parris reportedly seemed anxious during the family gathering and was pacing around. Later, at about 2:30 p.m., she said she wanted to go for a walk through the neighborhood to get some fresh air.

She may have walked to Shriver Park, which is located at 1237 Third Street South East. However, after leaving the Christmas family gathering, Parris never returned and was never seen again.

“I know she needed some time away; that’s why she took a walk, but for her not to come back makes me suspicious of foul play,” Rochelle said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.