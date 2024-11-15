Her Boyfriend Spent $300 On Flowers For Her, But Her Love Language Is Quality Time

It’s just a bit north of a year that this 26-year-old woman has been dating her 38-year-old boyfriend. But they are both parents and recovering addicts and this past summer, her boyfriend relapsed, causing her to dump him.

After he got clean again, they resumed their relationship two months ago, and they’re still getting over the financial hardship his relapse placed on them.

Earlier in the week, she celebrated her birthday, and her boyfriend has spent the last few weeks questioning her about what she wants as a present.

She told him she simply wants to spend time with him, which is what’s most important to her.

“He’s been working 2-3 jobs for the last month, so we barely spend any quality time together, which is one of my biggest love languages,” she explained.

“Well, he surprised me with a $300 bouquet of flowers. Sweet right? Well, no, not to me. He’s always been great about getting beautiful bouquets of flowers.”

Normally, he buys her grocery store bouquets that cost no more than $25. Additionally, her boyfriend purchased a cross necklace (even though that’s not her vibe) and a watch for her, but she doesn’t know how much he spent on them.

Now, her boyfriend loves being passive-aggressive, and when he handed her the expensive birthday flowers, he remarked that it cost as much as a car payment.

That instantly made her feel awful. Later that night, he mentioned he would try to spend time with her before he had to go to work for an overnight shift.

