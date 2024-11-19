White Truffles Are Worth More Than Gold, And They’re Being Threatened By Climate Change

In a forest around the Italian town of Alba, located in the northwestern Piedmont region, there grows a culinary treasure called the white Alba truffle.

Some of the most prized specimens are worth twice the price of gold. However, climate change has made the truffles increasingly rare.

The white truffle is the most prestigious in the world. It is highly sought after by acclaimed chefs around the globe. It is a fungus that grows underground, attaching itself to the roots of certain hardwood trees.

The truffle is particularly fragrant, giving off hints of hay, honey, and garlic. Its intense scent allows hunting dogs to sniff it out, even when the truffle is buried up to about three feet deep.

Each fall, Alba, which has been deemed the “white truffle capital of the world,” holds a truffle fair and a charity auction that always causes the value of the truffles to skyrocket.

At this year’s auction, a truffle weighing two pounds and 3.4 ounces fetched $133,000 from a Hong Kong buyer.

Like other fungi, the white Alba truffle grows best in cool, rainy conditions. But climate change has delayed peak production from October to November. At the beginning of November, the temperature was 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Climate change is the biggest threat to the white truffle, whose harvest was classified as an “intangible heritage of humanity” in 2021 by UNESCO.

The harvest season runs from October to the end of January, but the prolonged summer weather is cutting it short.

