He Rode Out To Meet The Nazis Dressed In Full Armor With Just A Sword And His Horse, Ready To Defend His Homeland From Invasion

In 1938, the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia, and no one did anything to try to stop them except for Josef Menčík.

He rode out to meet the Nazis on the back of his horse. He was dressed in full armor and carried a sword, ready to fight them off and defend his homeland.

His bold act of courage made history, capturing the hearts of all those who heard his story. Josef Menčík was born in 1870 in the Böhmerwald area of Czechoslovakia.

It is a mountainous region that forms part of the border between Germany and the modern Czech Republic today.

He was the oldest of four siblings and harbored a deep love for medieval history. In 1911, he acquired a 13th-century Gothic fortress called Tvrz Dobrš, located in the Czech town of Dobrš. The castle was modified in the 1700s, but it fell into disrepair over the years.

It was used as housing for the local poor and then as a granary. Finally, it was turned into a school in 1838. The structure was burned down in 1911, which was when Menčík stepped in to save it.

Locals described Menčík as an adventurer with a taste for rum and anchovies. He purchased the fortress from the wealthy Schwarzenberg family and spent the next 30 years of his life working to fix it up. He transformed it into a grand medieval castle filled with antiques and relics from the Middle Ages.

Eventually, he started appearing at fairs and markets in a full suit of medieval armor that he bought in France. He also did not use electricity in the castle. Instead, he used candles and torches for light.

Menčík embraced the ideals of knighthood and was dubbed “the Last Knight.” He often gave tours and explained medieval history to anyone who would listen.

Then, a new chapter of warfare began. In 1938, Nazi Germany turned its attention to the Sudetenland, several areas in Czechoslovakia that were populated with native German speakers.

Adolf Hitler wanted these German-speaking parts of Czechoslovakia to add to his empire. He claimed that the Germans there were being oppressed.

After the chaos and destruction of World War I, the rest of Europe was wary of another violent conflict. So, European leaders met in Munich and decided to give Sudetenland over to Hitler without consulting the Czechs. Many Czechs saw it as a betrayal, but they were forced to comply as Nazi tanks started rolling in.

Menčík was the one to ride out on horseback to meet the Nazis. He reportedly charged toward them with a sword and a halberd while adorned in armor, unwilling to let the Nazis take over his home country.

According to reports, the Germans were so stunned by the sight of a lone knight on horseback that they neglected to gun him down. They also probably assumed Menčík was crazy. After a moment, the tanks continued moving forward.

Although his efforts were valiant, Menčík could not prevent the Germans from advancing. By 1939, Czechoslovakia no longer existed. Still, the Czech people admired the powerful statement he made.

Menčík saw the eventual liberation of his homeland, but he died shortly after in November 1945 at the age of 75. His castle was nationalized and has been taken over by the Dobrš Restoration Association.