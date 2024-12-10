Scientists Have Developed A Battery Made Of Diamonds That Could Last For Thousands Of Years

Scientists have developed a battery made of diamonds that could last for thousands of years. The battery harnesses the power of a radioactive isotope called carbon-14 within a synthetic diamond structure.

It will produce a constant and stable source of energy, providing power for much longer than modern batteries. The diamond battery could even revolutionize energy use in medical devices and outer space exploration.

British scientists from the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol were responsible for the new development.

“Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power. They are an emerging technology that uses a manufactured diamond to safely encase small amounts of carbon-14,” said Sarah Clark, the director of Tritium Fuel Cycle at the UKAEA.

The battery works by using the radioactive decay of the carbon-14 isotope. Isotopes are forms of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but varying numbers of neutrons in their nuclei.

Some isotopes are stable, while others are unstable, meaning they are radioactive and break down over time, releasing radiation.

Carbon-14 is a radioactive isotope of carbon that undergoes beta decay. During that process, it releases electrons.

The diamond battery converts the radioactive decay into electricity through what’s known as the betavoltaic effect.

Carbon-14 has a half-life of about 5,730 years, which means the battery could last thousands of years. Over time, the battery’s output will gradually diminish.

But at least this battery won’t ever have to be replaced in our lifetime. The battery is about the size of the battery of a standard wristwatch.

It is hoped that these diamond batteries can be used in medical devices that require long-term energy, such as hearing aids, pacemakers, and ocular implants, as well as in satellites, spacecraft, and remote sensors.

“Our micropower technology can support a whole range of important applications from space technologies and security devices through to medical implants. We’re excited to be able to explore all these possibilities, working with partners in industry and research over the next few years,” said Tom Scott, a professor in materials at the University of Bristol.

The diamond battery also can be useful for managing nuclear waste. The carbon-14 in the battery is extracted from graphite, which decreases radioactivity, alleviates costs, and ensures the safety of humans and the environment.

Carbon-14 is quickly absorbed by any solid material, so it is dangerous for humans to touch or ingest. But since it is contained within the diamond, no short-range radiation can escape. There is no other substance that could provide more protection.

Currently, the scientists are in the midst of working on improvements in the production and power performance of the battery. If it can be brought to market, it would change the game entirely.