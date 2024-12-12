This New Bone-Grafting Material Is Inspired By Coral Found In The Ocean

MassimilianoF - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you’ve ever broken a bone, you know firsthand how they have this amazing ability to heal themselves. But even bones have their limits.

When someone suffers from a severe fracture or has a defect caused by a tumor, surgeons tend to implant bone grafts to help the bone repair itself.

Historically, the grafts come from parts of the patients’ own body or from a donor. This makes them less available to access and can increase the risk of infection related to surgery.

Now, scientists at Swansea University in the United Kingdom have created a new bone-grafting material that is inspired by coral found in the ocean. The material could revolutionize the way bone injuries are treated.

The research team, led by Zhidao Xia, developed and patented a 3D-printed synthetic material called hydroxyapatite/aragonite (HAA) that imitates the structures and chemical composition of coral.

It integrates with human bone tissue in a seamless manner. The porous structure of coral is similar to the spongy structure of human bones.

“Our invention bridges the gap between synthetic substitutes and donor bone,” said Dr. Xia. “We’ve shown that it’s possible to create a material that is safe, effective, and scalable to meet global demand. This could end the reliance on donor bone and tackle the ethical and supply issues in bone grafting.”

The new material offers multiple advantages, including the promotion of new bone growth in just two to four weeks, significant natural degradation within six to 12 months, and the ability to be manufactured through standardized processes. Overall, it is a more sustainable alternative to donor bone.

The research team tested the effectiveness of their creation by placing small amounts of the material on the broken tibias of mice.

Just two weeks later, the test sites showed four to eight times more new bone formation in comparison to control groups.

By four weeks, the new bone had developed a layer of strong cortical bone, which is the dense outer layer that gives bones their stability and strength.

The team also tested the material in larger animals with bone structures that resembled that of humans more closely to make sure the results did not just apply to small ones.

In both rats and miniature pigs, the material managed to promote bone regeneration successfully while gradually dissolving as new bone formed. It’s exactly what doctors want to see in a bone-healing material.

The research team is now working on partnering up with companies and healthcare organizations to introduce the new bone-healing approach to the world.

Xia believes this innovation could possibly help lower healthcare costs and generate new opportunities in the biomedical industry.

The research was published in the journal Bioactive Materials.