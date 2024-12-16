Your Guide To Painting Your Kitchen Appliances

illustrative purposes only

There’s no shortage of gorgeous home renovation content flooding our social media feeds, but the harsh reality is that most people simply don’t have the budget to flip their living space in such costly ways.

Still, with the new year right around the corner, you might be itching to revamp your home with some more affordable methods.

Painting your kitchen appliances is a simple and budget-friendly DIY that I think you should consider. You can breathe new life into your kitchen with some pops of color and make your old appliances look brand-new.

If you’re ready to take on this DIY challenge, here’s exactly how to do it.

How To Paint Your Kitchen Appliances

To begin this process, you’ll first need to pick out some appliances. But before you get painting happy, take a few things into consideration.

First, remember that certain paint types aren’t able to withstand high temperatures, meaning ovens or stoves may be no-gos. Also, it’s important to think about what kinds of materials you are using near cooking surfaces.

Some common appliance options for painting include your microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and knobs or handles on your oven. Once you’ve narrowed down your selection, it’s time to pick your paint.

You can go as bold or as neutral as you want. Some people opt for a color that contrasts the rest of their kitchen, serving as a statement piece. Or, you can paint your appliances to blend in with your cabinetry, giving the appearance that they’re built-ins.

When it comes to paint types, read the fine print. Certain paint companies create formulas specifically designed for use on appliances. However, you should check if your intended paint is meant for plastic or metal before purchasing.

After you choose a color, it will finally be time to prep your space! It’s crucial to use drop cloths or tarps to ensure you don’t accidentally get paint on other areas of your kitchen. Additionally, always wear a mask when painting to protect yourself from any fumes, especially with spray paint.

You’ll have to prep your actual appliance as well. It’s recommended to sand down any plastic parts using a coarse-grit sandpaper, followed by a fine-grit sandpaper. This will prevent spray paint from chipping.

Plus, applying primer is a good idea. The goal is to put it on evenly so it doesn’t leave any ridges behind.

The last part of the process is doing the actual painting, and it’s critical that you allow each coat to dry completely before you apply another. If you aren’t patient, you could accidentally smudge or pull up the coat you applied before.

Finally, if you decide to go the spray paint route, try to prevent dripping. Apply thin coats and keep the paint can farther away from your appliance to avoid having any drips.

Now, if you do get some drips, that’s alright. Just allow them to dry fully, and use fine-grit sandpaper to smooth the area. Then, you can start again with a new coat of paint.