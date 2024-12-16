He Sobbed And Ran After His Wife After She Left Him For Her Coworker

Several months back, this 30-year-old man’s 30-year-old wife developed feelings for her coworker. She lied to him and ignored him before finally confessing the truth, and that crush is mutual.

He questioned his wife if there was a way for them to work through this, but she decided that she wanted to be with her coworker instead of him.

She admitted that she wanted to experience something new in her life, as they were high school sweethearts, and she was ready to move on.

He and his wife chose to separate, and she moved out of their home. Yesterday, she stopped by to grab her remaining things, and it crushed him.

He didn’t want to be around her, but then she approached him two hours later regarding some papers. She then stated that she has no ill will towards him and was hopeful he wished her well.

“I couldn’t hold back and told her that she betrayed me and cheated on me. She denied it, saying she hadn’t done anything with the other guy yet,” he explained.

“She blamed me for not taking care of her last year, saying she never wanted to hurt me or imagined herself in this position.”

This year, he’s been very consumed with his career and a few personal challenges, so he knows he didn’t invest as much time in his wife as he has in previous years.

But back to that moment when he confronted his wife on her way out, he tried to be icy with his attitude and reminded his wife that she tossed him out like trash when he only made one single error.

Yes, he was a little self-absorbed; that was his mistake, but he pointed out to his wife that she gave up too easily and didn’t even make an effort to mend their marriage.

He told her that he’s spent 12 years making sacrifices for her, and yet, she happily moved on as soon as she found a man she thought would be an upgrade.

“She denied that anyone was better than me and said I would find love again with someone who truly deserves me. She asked me to take care of myself, and I didn’t respond,” he added.

“When she left, I broke down. I couldn’t handle it and ran after her, shouting her name. She came back, and I walked to her in tears, crying and asking why she did this to me.”

“I told her how much I loved her and how good I was to her. She kept apologizing, saying she never meant to hurt me. She said I am better than him, that I deserve better than her, and that she has lost me and our good relationship.”

He and his wife hugged, and she reassured him that she was still there for him. He repeated those words to her back, and then they parted ways.

He’s left feeling a whole range of reactions to his wife officially moving out. He is relieved she was courageous enough to have a conversation with him instead of walking away without a word.

And he does feel he suffered a great loss with her choosing her coworker over him and not being willing to save their marriage.

“I still love her and believe she’s a good person despite everything. I also regret some of my actions in the past, but I feel like this was the closure I needed,” he concluded.

