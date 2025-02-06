The Compound That Causes Tomatoes To Be Red Could Be The Key To Fighting Depression

Alex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Depression is one of the most common mental health issues, affecting millions of people worldwide, from adolescents to adults.

Over the years, numerous methods have been explored to address the condition, such as pharmaceuticals and lifestyle changes.

While current treatments are helpful to many, they also come with complications like side effects and varying effectiveness. As a result, researchers have sought out natural compounds as alternative treatments.

Recent research has shown that a compound that gives tomatoes their bright red hue may be the key to alleviating symptoms of depression.

In a new study, scientists from Chongqing Medical University in China discovered that lycopene, a powerful antioxidant in tomatoes, watermelons, and other red fruits, could help reduce depressive symptoms by improving brain function.

The research team analyzed how lycopene affected the behaviors of male mice experiencing chronic social stress, one of the leading causes of depression.

The experiment involved a total of 84 male mice, with 24 acting as controls and 60 undergoing a stress protocol called chronic social defeat stress (CSDS).

These mice were introduced to larger, more aggressive mice for short periods over the course of 10 days, creating social stress that produced depressive behaviors.

Afterward, the stressed mice were divided into two groups—one group was given lycopene daily while the other was left untreated.

Alex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The group that received the lycopene exhibited significant improvements in behavior. They became more social and engaged with their environment, while the untreated group displayed classic symptoms of depression, such as reduced social interaction and a lack of interest in their surroundings.

The researchers found that the natural compound enhanced brain cell communication, which seemingly reversed some of the effects of depression.

Lycopene influences synaptic plasticity, the brain’s ability to strengthen or weaken connections between neurons in response to activity.

It is essential for memory, learning, and cognitive function. In individuals suffering from depression, the neural connections become weakened, especially in the hippocampus, a brain region that is important for memories and processing emotions.

When the researchers examined the brain tissue of the mice, they saw that the lycopene treatment boosted levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports the survival and function of brain cells. So, lycopene might help make the brain more resilient and lead to better brain health overall.

The findings are promising, but it is important to note that research on lycopene as a potential therapeutic option for depression is still in its early stages. The study only included male mice, so it may not reflect how lycopene affects females.

And, since the experiment was conducted on mice, the optimal dosage required for humans is unclear. A medium-sized tomato contains three to five milligrams of lycopene.

However, the dosage used in the study equated to about 110 milligrams per day for the average adult, which is much more than most people obtain from a typical diet.

Therefore, more research is needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of lycopene in treating depression in the long term before it can be considered a substitute for proven therapies.

The study was published in Food Science & Nutrition.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan