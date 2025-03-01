He Went Missing After Attending A Sorority Party In 1963

In October 1963, Raymond Carey Jr., a teenager from Bloomfield, Connecticut, went missing after attending a sorority party, and his disappearance has remained unsolved for over six decades.

At the time, Raymond was 16 years old and living in the 70 block of Daniel Boulevard with his parents and 15-year-old sister.

He attended Bloomfield High School and enjoyed sports, playing on both the basketball and softball teams at Bethel Baptist Church.

He was also interested in music and played the trumpet, but the instrument reportedly aggravated a scar on his lip, and he was forced to put it down.

On the night he vanished, October 25, 1963, Raymond had initially intended to see a movie and left his house at about 7:15 p.m. However, his plans changed, and he visited a Bloomfield bowling alley instead.

After he was done bowling, the teen went to a Pi Kappa Sigma sorority dance, which was held at the Lithuanian Dance Hall in Hartford, Connecticut, specifically in the 200 block of Lawrence Street.

It’s unknown if he went alone or with friends. Despite his young age, it reportedly also wasn’t uncommon for people of all ages to go to these sorority events.

While at the party, Raymond supposedly told another male attendee that he had a ride home. Later, a witness spotted him with three other teenage boys, and the group left the dance hall together.

This marked the final sighting of Raymond. He did not make it home that night and was never seen or heard from again.

His parents reported him missing the following morning after realizing he hadn’t returned, but his case has never been solved.

Some have theorized that perhaps Raymond had become the victim of a hazing ritual at the hands of the other three boys he left the sorority event with.

However, it’s unclear if the police ever identified the boys, and if authorities did, the boys were never charged in relation to Raymond’s disappearance.

According to his parents, Raymond had never run away from home in the past, and his case is classified as endangered missing.

Still, what exactly happened that evening remains a mystery more than 61 years later. The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children created an age-progressed photo of Raymond, showing what he might look like at 72 years old.

At the time he went missing, Raymond was five foot six, weighed 160 pounds, and had brown hair and blue eyes.

Additionally, he had a scar on his lip and was last seen wearing black pants, a dark green sports shirt, a dark green sweater, and gray suede shoes. He would be 77 years old today.

Anyone with information regarding Raymond’s case is urged to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at (860) 242-5501.

