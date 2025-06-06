She Was Just A Toddler When She Vanished From The Parking Lot Of A Mall In 1996: Where Is Lucy Rebecca Meadows?

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - pictured above is Lucy

In the summer of 1996, three-year-old Lucy Rebecca Meadows vanished from the parking lot of the Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Her disappearance is still a mystery to this day.

On July 25, 1996, Lucy’s mother, Yong Meadows, had unbuckled Lucy’s seatbelt and let her out of the backseat of the car on the driver’s side.

Then, she went to the passenger’s side to retrieve some packages. When she turned back, Lucy was gone. It all happened in just the blink of an eye.

The mall’s security team quickly responded to the scene, and the area was thoroughly searched. The police were contacted for assistance.

In the days that followed, an extensive investigation was launched. Unfortunately, no evidence related to Lucy’s disappearance turned up.

Witnesses recalled hearing Lucy’s mother scream and reported seeing a brown or champagne-colored minivan in the parking lot, but the vehicle was never identified.

Since then, authorities have chased down many possible leads, with some that took them as far as Chicago, but all were dead ends.

Before Lucy’s disappearance, she lived on a farm in Clarksville, Tennessee with her Korean mother, Yong, and her father, Tom Meadows.

According to police, her disappearance came at a time when her parents’ marriage was in trouble. The two were in the middle of a custody dispute. Eventually, they divorced.

Officials confirmed that Tom had passed a lie detector test when he was being questioned about his daughter’s disappearance.

However, Yong failed both of the tests she was given. Investigators also got a warrant to search the family’s property, but they did not find any trace of Lucy or any sign of foul play.

Many of their family members were also not very cooperative, which made solving the case all the more difficult. Sadly, Tom passed away before any answers could be found.

Lucy would be 31 years old today. She was last seen wearing a long, blue denim dress with buttons down the front, white socks, and white canvas shoes. She also weighed just 30 pounds at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to reach out to the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-851-2236.

