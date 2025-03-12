His Girlfriend Threw A Drink At Him In A Bar After She Thought He Was Flirting With Another Girl, And Now Their Relationship Is On The Rocks

Anna Stakhiv - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While in New York City on vacation, this 32-year-old man’s 28-year-old girlfriend did something to him that caused their relationship to fall on the rocks.

He actually had to fly out there for a work trip, and his girlfriend decided to come too. One evening, they were in a bar, and his girlfriend flipped out and threw a drink at him after she thought that he was flirting with another girl.

He has never before watched his girlfriend become such a monster before his eyes, and she was shouting at him publicly on top of all that. In front of other people.

“It was by far the worst I’ve ever seen her and honestly the worst thing anyone has ever done to me,” he explained.

“She doesn’t remember most of it, but has acknowledged it was “the worst thing she’s ever done.” She was doing it because she thought I was flirting with someone – she has jealousy issues which she brought up in an honest conversation last night and that makes a lot of sense for our arguments in the past.”

“I had to talk to her friend afterward to piece together parts of what happened since my girlfriend went from crazy to calm after her friend explained to her that what she thought was the case was not the case. I was being separated from her by security because they just knew that we had to be separated – despite me not doing anything. No retaliation. No anger. Nothing.”

He had only attempted to grab his girlfriend’s coat and get her out of there. As you can imagine, their Uber ride back to where they were staying was not a fun car to be in.

His girlfriend pleaded with him to forgive her. After that, he had to spend another two weeks on vacation with her.

Somehow, they managed to prevent their entire relationship, and vacation, from derailing, and they had an incredible time. I’m pretty amazed at that because if I were in his shoes, I would be making sure my significant other got the first flight home.

Anna Stakhiv – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I’m confused and conflicted about our time after the incident because it was truly our best time together. I felt so deeply in love,” he added.

Later on, when they returned home, his girlfriend figured out that he had talked to her friend about her blow-up in the bar, and she instantly got angry.

She felt that he should have stayed quiet to give privacy to the incident. But the thing is, her friend was actually present for the whole meltdown.

And what’s funny about this to him is that his girlfriend had no issue with publicly freaking out on him. They got into a fight, and he tried to get his girlfriend to see that things were problematic due to how she handled herself in NYC, not from anything he did on his end.

They are going to begin therapy together on Friday, and while his girlfriend has expressed remorse, she’s clearly wildly insecure when it comes to their relationship.

“She’s become clingy – wanting constant physical affection…frequent declarations of love. I find myself having intrusive thoughts about the incident,” he continued.

“I’m feeling delayed anger that wasn’t there immediately after it happened. I actually forgave her very soon after because I knew it wasn’t me, it was all her and her projection. Plus forgiveness is for you, not the offender. So I did it for myself.”

“For the first time, I’ve started thinking about what life without her might look like (which I hate). She has a history of jealousy issues that I’m now seeing contributed to many of our past conflicts.”

Complicating things further, he’s able to acknowledge how envious his girlfriend gets over ridiculous situations. On another evening in NYC, he came home an hour later than anticipated following dinner with a female coworker and a client, which angered his girlfriend.

Since returning home, he’s been keeping tabs on how much his girlfriend has to drink, and it’s weird to have to babysit her.

His girlfriend has divulged details of her past which makes him understand why she has issues with trust, but it’s not fair to him that her baggage is impacting their relationship.



“I gave her a second chance because I do love her, and she is genuinely trying to change. But I’m worried about so many things,” he said.

“I don’t want retribution – I just don’t want us to go backward. I’d appreciate any advice, especially from people who’ve navigated similar situations or done couples therapy. How can I continue in this?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski