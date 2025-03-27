She Was Found Strangled Less Than A Block From Her Home, But Nobody Knows Who Took Her Life

In 1995, Deanna Cremin of Somerville, Massachusetts, was 17 years old and known as a young woman with a vibrant personality.

The high school student worked a part-time job at a market, where she first met her boyfriend, volunteered at the Somerville Cable Access Television Network, and babysat for multiple local families.

Deanna had dreams of becoming a preschool teacher, too, and was involved in her school’s Child Development Program. Yet, her future was taken from her when she was found murdered on March 30, 1995.

The night prior, March 29, Deanna had gone to her boyfriend, Thomas Leblanc’s, home. She’d typically hang out with him and his family during the evenings, traveling to his residence after school and getting walked home by Thomas by her 10:00 p.m. curfew.

However, on March 29, Deanna called her mother, Katherine Cremin, to say that she’d be late for her curfew since she and Thomas were watching a TV show. Katherine ultimately became worried when her daughter still hadn’t returned by 12:00 a.m., so she tried paging Deanna.

The teen didn’t respond, and at the time, Katherine figured Deanna was staying over at Thomas’ home for the night.

It wasn’t until the following morning, at about 8:00 a.m., that two young children discovered Deanna’s remains. The kids, whom she’d previously babysat, had taken a shortcut on their walk to school.

While traveling behind a senior housing complex located less than one block away from Deanna’s house, they discovered her lying face up.

She was only partially dressed; one leg was outside of her jeans, and she’d broken a hip in the struggle against her attacker. An autopsy report showed she was assaulted and strangled to death.

Investigators had a few persons of interest in Deanna’s case, none of whom have been arrested or charged. First was her boyfriend, Thomas, but he claimed to have walked Deanna halfway to her home before turning around to get a food delivery order at his own residence. Katherine later called that unusual, saying Thomas would always walk Deanna all the way home and wait for her to get inside safely.

Another was a Somerville firefighter, who has remained unnamed in the media. He was reportedly more than double Deanna’s age and developed an interest in her but was ultimately ruled out as a suspect.

There were also reported sightings of a man near the scene of Deanna’s murder on March 29. Nonetheless, he’s never been identified or officially named a person of interest.

Investigators were able to collect evidence from underneath Deanna’s fingernails and elsewhere on her remains. At the time, though, DNA testing was not nearly as advanced as it is today.

That’s why, as the 30th anniversary of Deanna’s slaying approaches this month, the Somerville City Council plans to introduce a new resolution seeking justice in her case, as well as other unsolved murders, including Charline Rosemond.

The resolution encourages the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police to use modern forensic advancements in solving cold cases.

“The families of Deanna Cremin and Charline Rosemond had endured decades of pain without answers. This resolution is a call for renewed urgency and commitment to solving these cases,” stated Councilor JT Scott, who sponsored the resolution alongside Councilor Jesse Clingan.

Additionally, the resolution, which will be introduced at a March 27 City Council meeting, is calling for collaboration with federal agencies and more community engagement to generate fresh leads, such as public awareness campaigns, anonymous tip lines, and monetary rewards.

“We cannot allow these cases to be forgotten. The families deserve answers, and the community deserves to see justice served. We stand with them in demanding action,” Councilor Clingan stated.

The City Council meeting will take place on Thursday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Somerville City Hall Council Chambers. All are welcome to attend.

In the meantime, Deanna’s loved ones have never stopped seeking justice or trying to keep her memory alive. A Facebook group entitled “Friends of Deanna Cremin” was created to continue raising awareness about her case.

There is also a $70,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for her death.

“I just want the person who murdered my daughter to know: may every cell of skin on your body crawl, every hair on the back of your neck stand up because we are very close behind you,” Katherine said in 2015.

Anyone with information regarding Deanna’s case is urged to contact a confidential tip line at (617) 544-7167.

