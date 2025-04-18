He Was Found Dead On A Rural Road, And His Autopsy Results Only Added To The Mystery: What Happened To Morgan Carr?

Morgan Carr, a 26-year-old from Oregon Township, Michigan, was known as a funny and full-of-life young man. He enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or training his dog, and wanted to have his own farm one day.

Then, in the early morning hours of May 4, 2024, Morgan was found dead on a rural roadway about one and a half miles away from his home. To this day, exactly what happened to him remains a mystery.

The night prior, May 3, Morgan met up with some friends and visited a Lapeer establishment before heading to Amy’s Place bar in Columbiaville, located about one hour north. While there, he got into a verbal argument and left at 11:47 p.m.

Morgan reportedly had a ride home that night since a friend was serving as the group’s designated driver, but he began walking down Marathon Road toward his house by himself.

Shortly after 12:00 a.m., he was spotted by multiple motorists as he traveled north of Zemmer Road. The final passerby saw Morgan at 12:28 a.m. on May 4 while he was walking south on Marathon Road.

It’s unclear what occurred over the next hour. However, at 1:36 a.m., a motorist on their way to work contacted the police because they spotted Morgan in the southbound lane of Marathon Road, west of Klam Road, and swerved around him.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, life-saving measures were performed, but the 26-year-old was ultimately declared dead.

There was no evidence that a vehicle had been involved, like debris or brake marks on the pavement, and Morgan’s autopsy revealed he had a “pulverized ” liver.

His cause of death was an injury to a vital organ, but he had no broken bones or other injuries that suggested he was struck by a vehicle. A toxicology exam also showed that Morgan’s system had twice the legal limit of alcohol.

So, investigators do not believe he was a victim of a hit-and-run. Instead, they stated that Morgan wasn’t walking when he died. His suspicious cause of death and the lack of evidence have made it difficult for the police to determine what happened to him.

“This was not an individual walking. They’re not in an upright position, walking alongside the roadway. So we know we have some unique circumstances here,” said Detective Sergeant Jason Parks of the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office in May 2024.

Investigators have narrowed down his time of death to sometime between 12:28 a.m. and 1:36 a.m. on May 4. They also know that a pickup truck without a topper was traveling through the area at approximately 1:14 a.m. and would like to identify and speak with the driver.

Morgan’s aunt, Daneille Carr-Deming, was getting dressed and talking on the phone with her daughter when she received a call from her father on May 4. That’s when she found out her nephew had died, and her husband had to take the phone as she “just couldn’t really function.”

Daneille remembers Morgan as a “wonderful kid” who was always spending time outside, liked dirt bikes, and loved making people laugh. He graduated from Lapeer High School in 2016 and, as the eldest grandchild in his family, was looked up to by his cousins. Morgan also worked with his father at Carr Custom Homes, their family business.

The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death have left the police perplexed, but Daneille refuses to give up the search for justice. She has raised awareness of Morgan’s case on social media and offered to become her family’s spokesperson, speaking to the press. Daneille believes that someone out there has information and hopes they will come forward.

“I’m still hoping and praying that it was just a simple accident. I mean, that’s what you want it to be. But then, as time passes, you start to question more things and ask more questions and get a little bit angrier,” she shared in June 2024.

“At the same time, I think that’s also part of the grieving process, but it’s been a little hard. I just keep praying and hoping that someone does the right thing and steps forward and lets us know what happened.”

Daneille has organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Morgan’s reward fund.

“We know nothing can bring him back, but we want to offer a reward in the hopes that someone may speak up, as the coward who left him on that road to die has not come forward. We, as a family, do not want money. We want accountability,” she wrote.

The GoFundMe has raised just over $6,300, but since Morgan’s family has also received donations in cash, the current reward fund is at about $15,000.

“I hate the idea that sometimes it takes money to motivate people, but if that’s what it takes, I will raise $15,000 more. I would do whatever it took to find out what happened,” Daneille noted.

Morgan was six feet five and weighed 220 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his case is urged to contact the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at (810) 245-1374.

