She Feels Humiliated That She’s The One Begging Her Cheating Husband To Stay While Apologizing For Her Actions

Cheaters are one group of people I will never be able to understand. Isn’t it easier to let the person you’re no longer interested in being with go so you can avoid the drama that comes along with the aftermath of infidelity?

Anyway, this 25-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband have been having a rough go of it for the last six months or so.

They get into plenty of petty arguments, and a lot of this has to deal with the tension that comes along with becoming new parents.

Instead of working through their emotions and frustrations together, they allowed themselves to push down their emotions until it became a pressure cooker.

“During one of our worst fights, I said some things that I didn’t necessarily mean – I said that I don’t like him and haven’t liked him in a while, and that I wanted a divorce,” she explained.

“I told him that I could probably do better than him. I said some things minimizing his character and told him he’s a lousy father (because that’s how I felt at the time). Looking back, I just wanted to show my stance that if things didn’t change, I was ready for divorce.”

“I wanted him to hear me for once. I was wrong for doing this. After this fight, he told me that I really hurt him and he was shocked to hear that I felt this way about him. He said that I put him down, humiliated him, and made him feel like less of a man.”

She apologized and made it clear her words were a side effect in the heat of the moment, but that didn’t fix anything.

Earlier this week, she learned that her husband had cheated on her. She took the evidence and confronted him with it, and she couldn’t believe her husband did such a thing to her.

They actually weren’t really speaking to one another, that’s how bad their marriage had gotten, but she never pictured that would drive him to seek out another woman.

Her husband admitted that what he did was not acceptable, but she made him feel so terrible about himself following that blowout fight, so he wanted to find a woman to validate him.

She saw things from her husband’s side. Her words had truly hurt him. Her husband stated that he was prepared for the worst and would understand if she wanted to divorce him.

He even admitted that he couldn’t see their marriage bouncing back from this now that he had broken her trust.

“I can’t help but to feel stupid that I don’t want this to end. I love my husband more than anything; he’s my best friend and has been my rock through many hard times, and looking back, a lot of it could be my mistakes and attitude that caused this,” she said.

She’s so betrayed and wounded over her husband cheating on her, but she gets why it happened and sees how she played a part.

The last time she had a serious chat with her husband, he told her that he truly would love to work on fixing their relationship, but he feels it’s too hopeless and for the best if they go their separate ways.

“I was the one trying to convince him that there is hope and we could try to work through the challenges. I apologized and told him I’m sorry that my actions made him feel the need to seek out other attention,” she continued.

“I feel so stupid this morning, waking up after crying in my cheater’s arms, trying to convince him that our marriage is worth saving. I’m so torn and heartbroken. I’m embarrassed. Would I be better off just letting him go?”

