She Called NYC Influencers Boring And Got Fired From Her Job Over It

In March, TikToker Martini Feeny (@martinifeeny) aired out her thoughts about how boring fashion influencers in New York City are because they all post the same type of content. The video went viral, with many commenters agreeing.

She then posted some follow-up videos calling for more diversity and clarified that she did not hate all NYC influencers.

She simply meant that she sees a common style of influencers that she personally finds “redundant and boring.”

Martini Feeny also pointed out how thin, white, blonde influencers tend to be more popular than other rising content creators, contributing to that vibe of sameness that left her and others feeling like their content is stale and uninspired.

“That’s not even a full picture of what New York is, but unfortunately, a lot of the time, it’s the type of person that brands are working with, and I find it to be redundant, and I find it to be extremely boring and played out,” she said.

“I think it’s time for other people to have a seat at the table, who add personal style, spunk, creativeness.”

But as her videos gained more views, she started receiving backlash from influencers who felt attacked by her words, even though she hadn’t named any names.

Ultimately, she lost her job because of her original video. At the time, she had been working for the biggest luxury brand in the world.

“That’s why I was bored, because they’re obsessed with those girls,” she said.

“It’s crazy. It’s like the only people they work with. But yeah, god forbid you speak your mind to your, like, 90 followers at the time.”

In the comments section, TikTok users were divided between the matter. Some thought it was ridiculous that she got fired over such harmless comments, but others mentioned that it probably wasn’t the wisest move to be bashing people that the company worked so closely with.

“If your job works with those people, and you’re publicly bashing them, it makes the company look bad girly. How was that not obvious?” commented one user.

“Companies care way too much about online posts from low-level employees; it’s ridiculous. If it’s not harming anyone, aka just gossip, they need to relax,” stated another.

