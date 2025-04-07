7 Signs Your Partner Is A Hopeless Romantic

Viacheslav Yakobchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Hopeless Romantics View Love Through An Idealistic Lens

Iona – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Does your partner believe in soulmates, tuck love letters into your lunchbox, or adore planning surprises as grand gestures? They might be a hopeless romantic.

Hopeless romantics are people who view love through an idealistic lens. They daydream about fairytale endings, relish emotional intensity, and think that love will always prevail, no matter what challenges come their way.

But while these qualities can sometimes bring a lot of charm and tenderness to a relationship, they may also introduce issues that aren’t the easiest to navigate.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner’s A Hopeless Romantic

Viacheslav Yakobchuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Since hopeless romantics are so focused on finding “the one,” they might ignore red flags, rush into relationships with rose-colored glasses on, or stay in unhealthy ones much longer than they should.

If you’ve noticed that your partner falls hard and fast, struggles with the more mundane realities of a long-term relationship, or seems to idealize love at the expense of balance, it could suggest their romantic mindset is impacting your connection. Here are seven signs your partner could be a hopeless romantic.

1. They Think Love Should Be A Fairytale, So They Behave Accordingly

Manuel – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You might love watching rom-coms or reading about meet-cutes that have picture-perfect endings, but you also probably know that such storylines are unrealistic. Your partner, on the other hand, may have more trouble making this distinction.

So, they approach your relationship with a sense of scripted idealism. They expect dates to be magical, chemistry to feel effortless, and a significant other who checks all of their boxes.

2. Your Partner’s Optimism Leads To Unrealistic Expectations

veksler – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Now, there’s nothing wrong with being hopeful about love. But when that hope turns into the aforementioned blind optimism, it can create problems.

Hopeless romantics often enter relationships and think every moment will be filled with passion and connection. In real life, partnerships are much messier, imperfect, and constantly changing.

So, when things inevitably fall short of their romanticized vision, they might feel disappointed in you and your relationship overall.

3. They Have A Track Record Of Rushing Into Short-Lived Relationships

NDABCREATIVITY – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s generally accepted as a “red flag” if someone has a history of relationships that didn’t last very long. However, in addition to the more commonly thought of culprits, being a hopeless romantic can be another cause.

They might believe in love at first sight and become intoxicated by that early rush of infatuation with a crush. Then, they dive headfirst into brand-new relationships and mistake those initial sparks for indicators of lasting love.

It’s this sense of urgency that results in whirlwind romances that burn bright at first but fizzle out very fast. Hopeless romantics are so focused on finding “the one” that they get emotionally attached before actually getting to know someone on a deeper, more realistic level.

4. Your Partner Complains About Your Relationship Feeling One-Sided

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

People who are hopeless romantics tend to give a lot in relationships, from time to affection and emotional support. Their intentions come from a genuine place, too. Nonetheless, it’s likely that their partner won’t reciprocate to the same intense level, causing a perceived imbalance.

Your partner might feel underappreciated or even unloved if your romantic effort doesn’t match theirs. In turn, they may give even more in hopes of fixing the issue, which, ironically, can make you feel overwhelmed and further disconnected.

5. They Follow Feelings Over Logic

zea_lenanet – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone wears their heart on their sleeve, emotions can easily override reason. That’s why hopeless romantics are often guided by how they feel in the moment.

This can make building a life with a hopeless romantic tough, as they might make impulsive decisions. It’s true that emotional depth is a strength, yet it becomes challenging when it clouds judgment or prevents them from seeing the bigger picture.

6. Your Partner Idealizes You Instead Of Seeing Who You Really Are

luismolinero – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Again, during those early stages of your relationship, your partner may have viewed you as if you could do no wrong. They placed you on a pedestal and focused more on who they wanted you to be than who you actually were.

This kind of idealization might’ve even felt flattering at first, too. Still, it can also be isolating, and cracks will eventually form when your reality doesn’t live up to their expectations. In these scenarios, both you and your partner are left feeling disappointed or misunderstood.

7. They Want To Be With You 24/7

veronicagomezpola – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Finally, when hopeless romantics find someone they truly care about, they can become so wrapped up in the relationship that they lose sight of their own identity.

Your partner may want to spend all of their time with just you, neglecting their own friendships, interests, and independence in the process. Initially, their devotion might seem sweet, but in the long term, it could smother you and make you feel responsible for fulfilling all of their emotional needs.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek