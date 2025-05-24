She Vanished After Being Seen On Camera Carrying Skis With A Man Her Sister Called A Bad Person

Facebook - pictured above is Autumn

Autumn Shaganash of Constance Lake First Nation in Ontario, Canada, was known as a funny young woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In 2023, the 26-year-old was also living with her sister, Lili-Anne Moore, in the Allandale neighborhood of Barrie, Ontario. She became like a “second mom” to her sister’s daughters.

Leading up to her disappearance, Autumn had reportedly struggled with anxiety and depression and abused alcohol. Yet, she was receiving treatment and hadn’t been leading a risky lifestyle at the time she mysteriously went missing.

Still, Autumn was engaging with a man her sister, Lili-Anne, thought was a “bad person.” The pair had met at the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, a community center that Autumn frequently visited.

There, she encountered the man, who Lili-Anne didn’t know well. Nonetheless, he reportedly had a criminal past and a history of drug use. And after Autumn saw him on June 9, 2023, she vanished.

Autumn’s Disappearance

That evening at about 9:00 p.m., Autumn left her sister’s home, located near Burton Avenue and Frank’s Way, and told her sister she would be back later. She was subsequently captured on security camera footage walking past a convenience store and crossing the road before meeting up with the man.

Autumn later texted her cousin, saying that she was going to a bar but didn’t mention which establishment or who she was with. Then, at 11:00 p.m., she messaged her sister, Lili-Anne, to inform her that she’d be staying out late and would be home in the morning. She was last spotted going to Barrie’s lakeshore with the man for an airshow.

The next morning, June 10, 2023, Autumn texted her sister at 9:30 a.m. and asked for a ride home. Lili-Anne responded within three minutes. Despite that, text messages were no longer going through to Autumn’s phone, causing Lili-Anne to assume that her sister’s phone had died.

Soon afterward, Autumn was reportedly seen on surveillance footage with the man in Sunnidale Park. They were at the Walk to End ALS, and she was carrying a pair of skis. During their investigation, authorities later determined that Autumn’s phone last pinged at Sunnidale Park in the area of Kozlov Street.

The Search For Autumn

Autumn was reported missing on June 12, and her family was reportedly convinced that she was being held captive somewhere. And while no evidence indicated that was the case, authorities couldn’t rule out human trafficking.

“This is very unlike Autumn. Her family knows her very well. She’d be on the phone, contacting her grandparents, her sister,” explained her cousin Kimberly Moore.

“There is something very wrong, and we need to figure out what happened and where she is. We need to bring her home.”

Following Autumn’s disappearance, her social media accounts were dormant, and her bank accounts showed no activity. Her family was eventually able to access her laptop in hopes of determining who she’d been in contact with on the night she went missing.

It was revealed that, on the morning of June 10, Autumn had messaged someone around the same time she’d messaged Lili-Anne for a ride. Autumn claimed she was “at this address” and included a street name. However, she didn’t mention a house number.

Additionally, on Autumn’s Snapchat account, her family found photos from the night she vanished. They showed the man, as well as the inside of a home and a street name.

Finally, it was discovered that Autumn had been speaking to someone for one hour on the morning she disappeared. Since the call was made via an app, though, there is no phone number for the police to investigate.

Autumn’s Case Remains Unsolved

Investigators have reportedly interviewed the man who was with Autumn multiple times. He claimed that she was 10 or 15 feet behind him as they were walking in front of Sunnidale Park, with numerous people in the area.

Then, he supposedly became distracted, and when he turned back around, Autumn was missing.

More recently, in January 2024, Derwin Johnson, a private investigator, was hired by Autumn’s family. He stated in April that he was working to get in touch with the man, who was allegedly avoiding communication because of his mother’s health concerns.

In July 2024, authorities also announced that Autumn had possibly been seen in North Bay, Ontario, specifically in the area of Regina Street and McIntyre Street East, on June 21. Unfortunately, this lead was a dead end, as Lili-Anne reviewed the captured surveillance footage and confirmed it wasn’t Autumn.

A $50,000 reward for information was offered by the Barrie Police Service in February 2024 due to decreased tips and exhausted leads. Four billboards were set to be erected to raise awareness of Autumn’s case as well.

Despite pursuing leads and conducting ground searches with canines, Autumn’s family has expressed discontent with how authorities are handling the investigation. They’ve since posted flyers, organized their own searches, and created a Facebook page entitled “Find Autumn Shaganash.”

“She is dearly missed, and we need help finding her. Share this page far and wide in hopes that we can find her,” the Facebook page reads.

Autumn was five foot three, weighed 130 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Barrie Police Service at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2160.

