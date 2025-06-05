5 Of The Most Cowardly Zodiac Signs

Every Zodiac Sign Has Its Strengths, But Those Don’t Come Without Weaknesses

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Some signs are total scaredy cats. Whether it’s dodging uncomfortable conversations or spiraling over commitment, they would rather hide away than face the music.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Cowardly Zodiac Signs

When a situation calls for bravery, these signs are the last to step up. They are the most likely to bail, flinch, or freeze out of fear. Here are five of the most cowardly zodiac signs.

1. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras despise confrontation and will do anything to avoid it. They tend to be natural peacemakers and have a strong desire for balance and harmony. However, they do love drama. So, if they mess up, they will cry and create whatever drama they can to take attention away from the fact that they made a mistake.

They know they need to take responsibility for their actions, but they also don’t want to get yelled at or feel bad, for fear of disrupting the peace.

2. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are highly sensitive, which can lead them to retreat from difficult situations and act cowardly. Instead of taking accountability when they do something wrong, they will point the finger at bad luck.

Pisces can be afraid to face challenges and take risks, particularly when it comes to relationships. They would rather complain about being stuck in life than take a chance on something that could be good.

3. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are courageous when fighting for their loved ones but cowardly about facing the consequences of their mistakes.

They can twist a story around until they make themselves believe it wasn’t their fault. They have a deeply rooted fear of getting hurt, which makes them quite cautious and hesitant.

4. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are known for their attention to detail, so if they do everything perfectly, they may be able to avoid a whole scene.

They do not like when other people point out a flaw of theirs or be told that they do not know something, so they put a lot of pressure on themselves to do things exactly right the first time around. They shy away from facing challenges because they do not like to admit their shortcomings.

5. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Last but not least, we have Taurus. They are stubborn and reluctant to change, and this can make them resistant to facing their fears. They do not want to step outside of their comfort zones and prefer to be surrounded by familiarity. In addition, they overthink everything to the point where it can stop them from taking action.

Fortunately, cowardice isn’t permanent. With a little self-awareness, it’s possible for even the most timid zodiac signs to level up and gain some courage.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan