His Half-Siblings Are In Foster Care, And His Family Is Furious That He’s Not Adopting Them

opolja - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Eleven years ago, this 25-year-old man’s parents split up. Following their divorce, he literally never saw his dad again.

While his dad attempted to contact him on several occasions, he made it clear that he had no interest in pretending to ‘play happy families’ with his dad and affair partner.

His dad finally got the memo and quit reaching out. Some of his family members attempted to get him to give his dad a second chance, but he didn’t.

“Some even praised his affair partner and said I’d like her. I actually dropped the rope with many relatives who were pushing for this,” he explained.

“There were others who didn’t push or backed off when I said. But they’d bring up Dad occasionally. I knew he had other kids. Never felt a need to meet them.”

“Last year, my dad and his wife were involved in an accident. She died immediately, and he died a week later. Their kids were with our shared grandparents, but my grandpa has a criminal record, and the kids weren’t allowed to stay with them.”

As for his uncles and aunts? They didn’t jump to help his half-siblings, but they did sit around and wait for him and his wife to do something about the kids.

He and his wife have stability in their lives, and excellent jobs, so his whole family thought that he and his wife would be the perfect people to adopt his half-siblings.

So, his family gave his contact information and name to the case worker handling the kids, and when the case worker called him, he declined to pull the kids out of foster care.

opolja – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The case worker respected his decision, but his family sure didn’t. They were outraged, so he had to block the majority of his loved ones.

Things did calm down a bit, but that all recently changed when some of his family members found out that his half-siblings were being moved from various houses and had been separated two different times in foster care.

“They visit the kids, which is how they learned all this, but it made them angry with me. Even though I have aunts and uncles who never even tried to take them, to the best of my knowledge,” he added.

“So I don’t feel bad. A lot of Dad’s family thinks I should feel bad. They say I could have, should have, saved the kids from foster care.”

“I don’t believe so, and my wife agrees. But after blocking in so many different places and seeing how worked up they are, I wanted to ask online.”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski