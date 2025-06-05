5 Things That Can Make Your House Look Cheap From The Outside

First Impressions Matter, And Your House Is No Exception

The interior could be stunning like it belongs in a magazine, but if the outside is tacky or looks like it’s falling apart, people will assume the inside is just as bad.

To prevent people from judging your home negatively and boost your curb appeal, you may need to tweak a few design choices.

Here Are 5 Things That Can Make Your House Look Cheap From The Outside

Here are five things that are making your house look cheap from the outside. Once you fix these, get ready to have the nicest-looking house on the block!

1. Holiday Decorations That Have Not Been Taken Down

Take holiday decorations down right away because keeping them up way past the intended holiday will make your home look tacky.

For instance, you don’t want Easter decorations up in the middle of July. If you want to decorate your home’s exterior, opt for lighting that you can leave up all year long and does not look like it’s for any specific holiday.

2. Too Many Lawn Ornaments

Decorating with too many lawn ornaments and figurines can make your outdoor space look and feel cluttered. They can make a home less inviting and welcoming.

If you still want to keep your figurines, try moving them from the front of the house to the back. They can be placed on outdoor tables, on a patio, or in a garden in the backyard.

3. Poorly Maintained Front Porch Or Entryway

If your front entryway is covered with dust and cobwebs, it surely won’t make a good first impression. Change out a faded or filthy doormat and revitalize a dirty front door showing signs of wear and tear.

Sweep the front entrance and scrub down your door. These tasks may not be something you think about often, but they can take your space from looking poorly maintained to polished just like that.

4. Mismatched Exterior Fixtures

When door handles, knobs, or light fixtures do not match, your home will look tacky and outdated. They will stand out and make it seem like you didn’t put much effort into curating your space. So, make sure that your exterior fixtures are of the same metal.

5. Dying Plants

A small garden or shrubs can really improve the look of your home, but not if the plants are dried out and dying. Keep the plants healthy and happy to bring life to your front yard. The plants should also be well-suited for the climate you’re in. Even artificial flowers can start to lose their color over time.

Overall, most of the little things that cheapen a house can be easily fixed without breaking the bank. Afterward, your house will look amazingly like a million bucks from both the sidewalk and up close.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan