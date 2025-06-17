She Saw A Figure On All Fours Racing Towards Her In The Haunted House She Grew Up In

When TikToker @vikingbarbecue was a kid, she lived in Colorado. She grew up in a haunted house and later found out that it wasn’t the house itself that was haunted, but the land. After talking to the neighbors, they realized that they were all experiencing the same issues.

Her family’s home was a three-story walkout basement house built on a hillside. As the oldest kid, she got the basement room.

One night, when she was 13 years old, she woke up to the sound of banging on her bedroom doors. There were two entrances to her room, and it sounded like people were running back and forth, trying to get in.

She also heard stuff tumbling out of the cabinets in the playroom and being scattered all over the place. When she finally gathered enough courage, she turned on the bedroom lights and approached one of the doors so she could run upstairs to get her parents.

But as she was opening the door, someone hit the door, and she ran back to her bed to hide under the covers.

This was a time before cell phones, so she had no way of calling her parents to come down. So, she turned the volume up all the way on her boombox stereo, hoping to get her parents’ attention. It was about three in the morning.

Her dad eventually woke up and came down to check on her because he got the feeling something was wrong. He hadn’t heard the music at all until he opened the basement door.

The playroom was not destroyed, and nobody had broken in. Everything was in its place. He was freaked out, and the next day, he moved her to an upstairs bedroom.

She slept with the door open so she could have a direct line of sight to her parents’ bedroom, which made her feel a little safer.

Two nights later, she woke up to the sound of something slamming in the basement. Then, she heard heavy footsteps running up the stairs and stop abruptly at the top. When she looked toward the stairs, she saw a black shape staring at her from down the hallway.

She called for her mom, and the figure immediately raced toward her on all fours. She shot out of bed and slammed the door shut, screaming bloody murder.

She woke up the whole house, causing her dad to come rushing over. Again, no one had broken in, and the basement doors were closed tightly.

After that, she slept with the door shut. The family finally had to get a medium to cleanse the house. Each one of them had seen things they were unable to explain.

