His Sister Died, And Now Her Fiancé’s New Bride Wants To Wear Her Wedding Dress

We already talked about this earlier in the week: wedding dresses are special, and not every bride wants to allow another woman to don their dress after they walk down the aisle.

But what happens if a bride is no longer around to make it clear what her wishes are in regards to another woman getting to have a moment in her dress?

This 35-year-old man’s sister Anna died before she got to have her wedding, and now her fiancé, Matt, thinks it’s acceptable for his new bride to wear Anna’s wedding dress.

It was three years ago now that Anna passed away at the age of 29. She sadly got into a car accident, and it happened two months before her wedding day.

Anna and Matt spent five years with one another, and they truly were in love. After Anna’s passing, Matt was heartbroken, as was everyone in their family.

“I remember how happy Anna was when she and her friends picked out her wedding dress. It was custom, expensive, and very her,” he explained.

“After she died, my parents gave it to me for safekeeping, saying they couldn’t bear to look at it but didn’t want it sold or donated. I’ve kept it in pristine condition in my closet ever since.”

Matt has found a new woman, whom he’s getting married to soon: Julie. Julie actually was Anna’s best friend and was present when Anna said yes to the dress.

He thinks it’s completely strange that Matt ended up wanting to get with Julie, but what’s even more bizarre is that Julie expects him to allow her to wear Anna’s dress for their wedding.

Julie said to him that wearing Anna’s dress is a way to show honor to Anna while incorporating her into their wedding.

“I was floored. I said no immediately. I told her it felt disrespectful, that it was Anna’s dress, and that it’s not a hand-me-down or some family heirloom,” he added.

“I also told her I thought it was weird…that she would want to wear it. She said she thought it would be ‘a beautiful gesture’ and that I was ‘making this about me.’ Um, my sister DIED, and you swooped in and are marrying her fiancée, but I’m the [jerk]?”

“Then Matt called me. He wasn’t angry, but he said Julie had good intentions and that this would bring ‘closure’ to everyone. I asked him if he thought Anna would’ve been okay with it, and he said yes.”

And this is where he and Matt are not on the same page. Anna valued her privacy, and she was a sentimental soul, so she would have been disgusted over Julie wearing her wedding dress.

He and the rest of his family have not been invited to attend Matt and Julie’s wedding. He finds it insane that Julie and Matt think he will hand over Anna’s $10,000 dress but not even ask them to come to the wedding.

His parents have since found out about the request, and they wish he had said something to them before telling Matt and Julie they can’t have Anna’s wedding dress.

“Julie posted some vague story on Instagram about ‘being shut out by people who claim to care about love,’ and now mutual friends are messaging me saying I’m being petty and bitter,” he continued.

“I feel like the only sane person here.”

Do you think he should allow Julie to wear Anna’s wedding dress, or stick to his refusal to fork it over?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read















