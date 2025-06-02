Her Stepmom Refused To Let Her Borrow Her Wedding Dress And Said She’s Not Her Real Daughter, So She Wants To Ban Her From The Wedding

Some brides think it’s meaningful to have the opportunity to wear the wedding dress their mom walked down the aisle in, or the dress of another woman who is special in their lives, and that’s how this young woman feels.

Well, she picked out a brand-new wedding dress, but her stepmom has one from her first wedding that’s so incredibly stunning, she was hoping she would be allowed to wear it for her August nuptials.

Her mom and dad got divorced when she was four, and her stepmom married her dad three years later. Her stepmom has a daughter from her first marriage, and a son that she had with her dad.

“We all had a good relationship; she always called me her daughter and treated me as part of the family,” she explained.

“My stepmother still has her dress from her first wedding. And it’s gorgeous. It was made by her mother, is in perfect condition, and, well, once again, is beautiful. So yeah, why not try?”

Last week, on Tuesday, she was over at her dad’s house, and she decided to take the opportunity and ask her stepmom about her wedding dress.

After she inquired if she could borrow it, her stepmom declined. She was fine with that, but her stepmom added more context that left her feeling hurt and heartbroken.

Her stepmom insisted her dress was for her daughter, and it made her feel weird. After all, her stepmom has treated her like her own all along.

“I asked her what she meant. She said, ‘You know, for my real daughter,'” she added. “I was still in shock, so I said something like, ‘But didn’t you always say I’m also your real daughter?’ to which she replied, ‘Yes, but Emily’s been with me longer, and you know how it is with heirlooms. You want to keep them for your biological children.'”

“After that, I didn’t really know what to say. My stepmother tried to change the subject, but after another 5-10 minutes, I left.”

“I continued to feel strange for the rest of the week. I couldn’t tell if I was experiencing all this because I didn’t get what I wanted or because of the words she used and how she emphasized them. I told my fiancé about this, and he said my stepmom could have been nicer.”

Last Saturday, she went over to her dad’s house to have dinner, which is something she usually does. Her stepmom was there and made some lighthearted jokes about their wedding dress chat.

While some of the things her stepmom said were pretty hilarious, she overall felt uneasy that her stepmom was dragging this up.

She had already declined to lend her the dress, so why was this the topic of conversation at the dinner table?

When everyone began talking about her wedding instead, she felt a bit relieved, but it was short-lived, as her stepmom continued to crack jokes.

Finally, she confronted her stepmom and said she wasn’t sure she would be on the guest list. Blindsided, her stepmom asked her to clarify, and she stated that only her real family should be in attendance, alluding to the mean comment her stepmom made about her not being a real child to her.

Her stepmom failed to grasp her words, so she threw in there that only her biological parents would be invited to her wedding, and her stepmom wasn’t that to her.

“Of course, she got mad at me, and the rest of the dinner was awkward. Later, when I got home, my dad texted me that my stepmom was crying and that she, ‘Can’t believe I’m so petty about the dress,'” she said.

“On the other hand, Emily wrote to me asking what happened. I explained the whole conversation with her mother, and she said she is on my side, and it was weird, and she’s gonna talk with her mother.”

She’s left wondering if it would make her a jerk to follow through with excluding her stepmom from her wedding.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

