Olivia Munn Asks The Internet To Help Her Catch The Man Who Attacked Her Friend’s Mom In A Hate Crime

A few days ago in Flushing, a neighborhood located in Queens, New York, a hate crime happened, and Olivia Munn asked the internet to step in and help her catch the man who committed the crime.

Olivia took to Instagram to say that the victim was none other than her friend’s mom. She was walking down the street when a mad suddenly pushed her.

She fell, then hit her head so hard she was knocked unconscious. She ended up needing to go to the hospital to get 10 stitches.

“My friend’s mom is a 5’3” 50+ Chinese woman and she was attacked by this guy in Flushing, NY yesterday on Main St and Roosevelt between 2-4pm,” Olivia explained in her post.

“She left the hospital with 10 stitches in her head. These racist hate crimes against our elders have got to stop.”

“We’re gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please… do your sh*t.”

The NYPD noted in a tweet that “After a verbal dispute the suspect did grab the complainant & throw her down causing injury to her head.”

Well, Olivia’s post went viral and the internet really came together to catch this guy! Here’s what happened.

Instagram; pictured above is Olivia