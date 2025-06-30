Her Murder Might’ve Gone Unsolved If It Weren’t For Her Loyal Husky

Sergey Bogdanov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

It’s not every day that you hear about a dog solving a murder, but one canine turned out to be the hero in its owner’s tragic story.

If you have a dog, you might get the urge to hug your pet a little tighter after this one.

TikToker Brent (@brent.atwater) shared the heartbreaking case of a woman whose death might’ve gone unsolved if it weren’t for her fiercely loyal husky.

Brent has been a spiritual and psychic healer for more than 30 years. She can also communicate with animals and does pet readings.

The most gruesome pet reading she ever did was with this husky. The police asked her to come down to the station to talk to the husky.

When she talked to the dog, she found out that its owner was murdered by her boyfriend with a knife. He stabbed her to death right in front of the dog. The boyfriend hid the weapon, but the husky was able to tell Brent where it was.

Later, the police apprehended the weapon and the boyfriend based on the information that Brent gathered from the dog.

According to Brent, the dog was just trying to help its owner and make sure the killer got the justice he deserved.

In the comments section, some TikTok users were quick to share their own experiences with animals who seemed to know more than they should.

“So, my cat called my name last night. He was choking; I didn’t hear him until something YELLED my name. The same time I heard my name, I heard his cough at the same exact time,” commented one user.

“I once saw my ghost cat three mornings in a row. He was taller with pointy, tall ears, and his eyes were glowing. Looked like an Egyptian statue,” stated another.

“I believe it. Huskies always run their mouths. They are very talkative and observant. Mine used to tell me everything about everything. I’d just sit there and listen,” added a third.

Whether or not you believe in pet psychics, this story serves as a powerful reminder of the awareness and emotional depth that our animal companions have.

