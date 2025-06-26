She Got A Letter From Her Daughter’s Murderer

GoFundMe - pictured above is April with her mom, Jamie

Recently, TikToker Jamie Dickerson (@jamiedickerson22) received a letter from her daughter’s murderer. Her daughter was named April Holt, and she was only 29 years old when she died.

He has written to Jamie before to ask for forgiveness. The latest letter included two drawings, one of a dog and the other of a rabbit, for her grandchildren.

In the letter, he asked her to try to understand his side of the story.

“You took her, and you want to write me a letter for me to be your friend. I want nothing to do with that. I want my child back. I want my grandkids to have their mom back. That’s what I want,” Jamie stated.

April Holt was found unconscious in the shower of her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31, 2023. She passed away in the hospital, and an autopsy concluded that she had taken her own life and died by suffocation.

However, Jamie never believed it.

After doing some investigative work of her own, she began to suspect April’s husband, Donovan. When she finally confronted him, Donovan confessed to murdering April and went into detail about how he did it.

Jamie had April’s case reopened, and Donovan ended up going to prison. You can read more about April’s case here.

Many people in the comments section sympathized with Jamie and reassured her that she did not owe Donovan anything, much less forgiveness.

GoFundMe – pictured above is April with her mom, Jamie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“You don’t even have to open them. Just mark return to sender. Don’t give him the satisfaction of thinking that you took the time to read them,” commented one person.

“He’s taking no responsibility and wants absolution so HE can feel better. Next, he’ll be asking you to visit, put money on his books, and speak on his behalf to the appellate judge or parole board,” stated another.

“I knew one person close to me who went to jail, and he wrote me many letters. He told me he’d changed and was about his newfound faith and stuff. And I know that if he weren’t in jail, he would not have written those letters. He was bored, scared, alone. He got out and was back to his normal awful self. The letters were about him, not me,” shared a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan