Jen Shah From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Has Been Arrested And Charged With Wire Fraud

Jen Shah, who lives in Park City, Utah, is one of the stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen clearly leads a life of luxury and glamour; something she hasn’t been afraid to flaunt on social media or TV.

She has always claimed to be an entrepreneur, but it looks like Jen hasn’t been quite so honest about how she came by her money.

Yesterday, Jen was arrested along with her assistant Stuart Smith. Now, the pair is facing down charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

If convicted, Jen and Stuart could be facing decades behind bars.

What happened and how did we get here?

