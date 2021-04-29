News Anchor Arrested After Drinking And Passing Out In Her Car Without Any Clothes On

Feven Kiflegiorgis, who also goes by the name of Feven Kay, is a 37-year-old news anchor living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you end up watching a lot of news in Las Vegas, you might have seen her on weekday morning programming.

Feven works for Fox 5 Las Vegas currently, and she started this job back in November of 2018.

Prior to that, she held the roles of assignment editor for KTLA, located in Los Angeles, and desk intern for TMZ.

On March 20th in the morning, Feven was found passed out in her car without any clothes on, and officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested her.

Instagram; pictured above is Feven