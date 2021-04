Linda Stoltzfoos was an 18-year-old Amish teenager who lived in a community called Bird-in-Hand, located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

On June 21st, 2020, Linda had just finished up at church and was walking back to her house when she was kidnapped on Beechdale Road.

Just one month after Linda went missing, authorities had a suspect, although there was no sign of Linda anywhere.

East Lampeter Township Police Department; pictured above is Linda