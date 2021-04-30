She Was Sitting In Her Dad’s Car Going Through The Drive-Thru When She Was Shot And Killed By A Teen

Jaslyn Adams was just 7-years-old when she tragically lost her life in Chicago, Illinois recently.

Jaslyn loved barbies, TikTok, singing, dancing, and cats. She was a first-grade student. She was affectionately called “Pinky” by her loved ones.

She was a loving, happy, smiling little girl, and she was murdered while doing something that shouldn’t be considered dangerous at all.

Jaslyn was in her dad’s car going through the drive-thru at a McDonald’s when she was shot and killed by a teen.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jasyln