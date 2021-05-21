She Went Missing While On Spring Break, Then Her Body Was Found A Month Later At An Abandoned House, Lying Face-Down Under A Plywood Board In A Muddy Stream

Anjelica Hadsell was just 18-years-old back in March of 2015. She was going to college at Longwood University, located in Farmville, Virginia.

Everyone called her AJ.

She was very active and liked playing softball and field hockey. She always did great in school, and college was no exception.

Her family has described AJ as just your All-American girl. She was smart. She was selfless. She was charming.

When spring break started that year, AJ headed back home to her parents’ house in Norfolk, Virginia.

Instead of getting to relax and enjoy her time at home, AJ ended up being murdered.

Facebook; AJ is pictured above

On March 2nd, 2015, AJ vanished. When her mom Jennifer came home that afternoon, she noticed AJ wasn’t there.

So, she texted her, asking her where she was. AJ replied back in a very short way that was not like her at all.

AJ said she was out with her friends. Her mom became suspicious.

Facebook; AJ smiles in the photo above