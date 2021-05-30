This Little Girl Is Hoping To Raise Enough Money To Afford A Service Dog For Her Birthday

Cincinnati, Ohio. Jerrica Stone turns 13 today, and her biggest birthday wish is to raise enough money to be able to afford a service dog.

Jerrica was diagnosed with Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes varying degrees of muscle weakness, and the condition usually affects muscles in a person’s eyes, face, limbs, and neck.

Jerrica has a very severe form of the condition, and she needs to be put on a ventilator when she sleeps every night.

She also has a tracheostomy to help her breathe, and she has had that since she was just 6-months-old.

She cannot swallow on her own since she does not have that reflex, so Jerrica also has a feeding tube.

Although Jerrica cannot talk, she uses her iPad and sign language to be able to speak.

Facebook; pictured above is Jerrica

When Jerrica was 6-months-old and in a hospital to have surgery to put her tracheostomy in, a woman named Barbara ended up being the nurse that cared for her since Jerrica’s parents were not there for her.

Barbara grew quite fond of Jerrica, so she started speaking with her family about the little girl that stole her heart.

