This Teen Disappeared A Month Ago As She Was Walking To Her Bus Stop: Where Is Aaliyah Ramirez?

Syracuse, Indiana. About two and a half hours outside of Indianapolis is a small town called Syracuse.

14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez lives in Syracuse with her dad Anthony and her sisters, who are younger than her.

She is described as shy but loving. She has dark brown eyes and long, black hair. She’s 5′ 9” and 138 pounds.

Aaliyah is passionate about dancing and it’s something she’s done since she was a little girl.

Facebook; pictured above is 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez

On Tuesday, April 27th, Aaliyah left her dad’s to walk to her bus stop. The ring video doorbell captured her walking off the front porch, between the cars parked in front of the house, and off to the left.

She was wearing white and grey sweatpants, a black zip-up jacket, and a light purple Nike backpack.

8:01 a.m. was the very last time anyone saw Aaliyah. After she left for the bus stop, she never made it there and she was not seen in school that day.

It’s now been a month since Aaliyah disappeared, and authorities have said that “she is believed to be in danger.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.