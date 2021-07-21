Dad And His 10-Year-Old Son Killed After A Barn Roof Collapses On The Two Of Them

Dike, Iowa. On Friday, July 16th, at 6:30 in the evening, the Cedar Falls Fire Rescue rushed to a location on Viking Road in Dike to respond to a call for “traumatic injuries.”

“Dispatch advised that a barn was reported to have fallen on two male subjects,” Cedar Falls Public Safety explained in a statement.

“After arriving on scene, firefighters were informed that there were possibly two subjects that had been in the barn when the roof collapsed.”

“Firefighters were further informed from bystanders that they had not been able to communicate or get a response from anyone trapped in the barn.”

“Two victims were located during recovery efforts. It was determined that the victims did not survive the initial collapse and were immediately deceased.”

“More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Sadly, the two people who passed away in the barn roof collapse were 40-year-old Andy Kaufman and his 10-year-old son named Beckett.

The collapse happened at their house.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Andy and Beckett

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.