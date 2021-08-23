Teen Says Her Dad’s Fiancée Is Trying To Force Her To Cut Her Hair In Order To Be Part Of The Wedding

A 15-year-old girl says that her 42-year-old dad is going to be getting married to his 28-year-old fiancée named Alice this upcoming November.

She really is not a fan of Alice at all, and she feels that her dad used her to replace her mom much too quickly.

Her mom sadly passed away 2 years ago after battling cancer, and just 8 months after her mom had died, her dad began dating Alice.

She puts her feelings aside and really does try her best to be cordial to Alice, but that is the extent of their relationship with one another.

Her dad hasn’t pushed her to do more, and Alice is obviously not planning on doing anything else on her part to foster a greater connection with her.

If you think that’s sad, just wait until you hear what Alice told her as soon as she got her engagement ring.

Alice wasted no time in telling this teen that she wants her wedding to be a very specific way, and so she needs her to do everything to make it happen.

She agreed to help Alice make her day special, then asked exactly what Alice would need her to do or help with.

“First, I want you to cut your hair short; second, you can’t wear heels, and lastly, only wear light make-up and no fake lashes,” Alice instructed her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.