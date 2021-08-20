This Mom And Her Teen Daughter Were Sadly Both Killed While They Were On The Way To College Move-In Day

Boise, Idaho. Everyone looks forward to the day they go to college, the hard work and struggles that finally paid off.

If you have ever been to a college move-in day, I’m sure you have seen the parents who are proud to see their kids go off to college, and see them become who they are destined to be.

I’m sure you’ve seen them drop their child at their dorm room, realizing that they are all grown up and set to begin a new chapter in their lives, to study and meet new people…and go explore the world.

For one family, however, that happy college move-in day turned into a nightmare; a day they would never forget.

On their way to campus for move-in day on August 13th, Friday, a Boise State University first-year student and her mother lost their lives in a devastating vehicle collision.

18-year-old Emma Nutter was driving in the car with her mom, 50-year-old Rebecca Haslemann.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Emma and her mom, Rebecca

This mom and daughter were on Highway 95 located in Malheur County, Oregon, when suddenly, they crashed with a semi-truck.

“On Friday, August 13, 2021, at approximately 11:45 A.M. (MST), Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 95 near milepost 60,” state troopers explained in a press release.

