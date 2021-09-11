Beautiful Young Physician Vanished The Day Before 9/11 Under Strange Circumstances

New York, New York. 31-year-old Sneha Anne Philip really seemed to have it all. She wasn’t just living the American dream, she was living the New York City dream.

She graduated from top colleges. She was on track to be a successful doctor. Her zip code was one of the most affluent areas Manhattan had to offer.

She had two kittens, a loving husband, and plenty of friends.

But everything wasn’t exactly as it seemed at first glance.

In September of 2001, Sneha was working on finishing up her residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital, located on Staten Island.

She was living in a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Battery Park City with her husband, Dr. Ron Lieberman. They had tied the knot in 2000.

The two had met while attending the Chicago School of Medicine, and it was important for Sneha to graduate at the same time as Ron, so she spent a whole year vacationing in Italy to make that happen. By all means, Sneha and Ron seemed to be happily married.

On September 10th, Sneha wasn’t expected to be at work, but that morning hardly started for her as a relaxing day off.