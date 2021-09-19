These Two Police Dogs Were Shot By An Armed Carjacker But They Are Thankfully Recovering From Their Injuries

Deltona, Florida. Ax and Endo are two police dogs who work with their handlers as part of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Last Friday at around 11:30 at night, someone driving for Lyft was carjacked after picking a passenger up and taking them to a remote location near Osteen, where the passenger had asked to be dropped off.

“The Lyft driver said the suspect held a gun to his head and forced him to get out of his white Kia Sedona minivan before stealing it,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“About 15 minutes later, the stranded victim, whose phone was also stolen in the carjacking, flagged down a passing vehicle for help.”

The minivan that the passenger stole that night was then seen on Lake Helen Osteen Road, and the carjacker parked the minivan and started running towards the woods.

A police helicopter located the carjacker on the ground, and 10 minutes after the carjacker began running, Deputy Davis with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and his dog Ax started closing in on the carjacker.

Facebook; pictured above is Ax

As Deputy Davis and Ax got closer, the carjacker pulled out a gun and shot Ax directly in his face before fleeing further into the wooded area.

A SWAT team was called in, along with an armored vehicle and drones to help catch the carjacker.

