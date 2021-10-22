A Real-Life Lolita: This Is The Heartbreaking True Story Of Kidnapping Victim Florence Sally Horner, Who Never Lived Past 15

Camden, New Jersey. Sometimes, the truth is even worse than fiction. You probably don’t know this, but the renowned literary masterpiece Lolita, written by Vladimir Nabokov, is based on a true story.

Vladamir even references his inspiration in the book, when Professor Humbert Humbert said, “Had I done to Dolly, perhaps, what Frank LaSalle, a 50-year-old mechanic, did to 11-year-old Sally Horner in 1948?”

This is the heartbreaking true story of kidnapping victim Florence Sally Horner, a real-life Lolita, who didn’t live to be more than 15.

Wikipedia; pictured above is Sally at some point during her captivity

Her name was Florence Sally Horner, but everyone called her Sally. She grew up in Camden, New Jersey, and her dad took his own life when she was just 6-years-old.

Her widowed mom Ella was then left to raise Sally and Sally’s older sister Susan all by herself, and it was a struggle for her to make ends meet for their tiny family.

Ella worked herself to the bone as a seamstress, trying to support her girls, and when Susan became pregnant it meant she was about to have one more mouth to feed.

Sally, Susan, and Ella were living in poverty in their home located at 944 Linden Street, and it was a fact that left Sally struggling to make friends.

Sally wasn’t popular. She wasn’t well-liked. And all she wanted was to fit in and have friends. So on June 13th, 1948, 11-year-old Sally thought she could set out to change everything for the better.

